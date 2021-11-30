Baby boy finds a second ball, his happy face melts netizens’ hearts. Watch

Did you ever find something that you were already happy to get and luckily, you got even more of it? If yes, then you’ll be able to easily relate to this happy little toddler who simply can’t keep calm when he finds another ball, just like the one he already had.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video posted on Reddit, shows a little boy standing in front of a fountain at a public place. The video shows he is holding a red ball with a smile on his face. Soon, another ball that looks exactly the same, comes floating by in his direction.

At the realisation of this, the cute baby picks the second ball up and from this very moment, his happiness knows no limits. “I wish for you to be as genuinely happy as the time my son found a second ball,” reads the caption that accompanies this video.

Watch this cute video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Posted on the sub-Reddit r/MadeMeSmile around two days ago, this short but heartwarming video has garnered more than 71,900 upvotes and several reactions from people around the world.

“It’s adorable how the smallest things can make a child happy. I wish we were all this way, life would be so much easier,” commented a Redditor. “Praise the fountain,” joked another. “I knew it was going to be cute but it was still somehow so much cuter than I was expecting,” admitted a third.

What do you think about the toddler’s cute reaction to yet another ball?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON