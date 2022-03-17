Baby cow and doggo are best friends. Watch cute video of them playing together

In today’s episode of unlikely animal friendships, we bring to you that between a cute little calf and an adorable floof. What is most interesting about this animal video is that both the baby cow and the dog are pretty much the same size as the other. The video might bring a huge smile to your face and brighten your day.

The video opens to show a large patch of green where the two animals can be seen enjoying themselves to the fullest. The dog can be seen running around with a deflated ball in its mouth. Its happiness, however, remains intact as it keeps changing the little cow around. The duo can be seen frolicking around in the cutest way possible and this will provide the burst of energy that we all need in our days.

The video has been recorded in the United States of America - Coweta, Oklahoma to be exact. The whole video shows how the dog and the baby cow keep running around with each other, sometimes one chasing the other. Their cute little runs and happiness that they exude is enough to make one say ‘aww’ repeatedly.

Watch the cute video right here:

What are your thoughts on the adorable friendship between the two animals?