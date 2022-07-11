Baby deer get rescued out of a fence in New York. Watch adorable video

Several videos on the Internet show the rescue of adorable little animals by kind-hearted people. A baby deer was recently spotted in New York with its legs entangled in a chain-link fence and was saved by police, despite not being part of animal control or trained explicitly for animal rescues. According to the West Seneca Police Department, authorities were called to a property on Thursday after a fawn was found trapped in a chain-link fence.

The post was shared with a detailed caption that reads, "During times when Animal Control isn't available we often get called upon to free deer from nets, railings, fences, etc. Sometimes it's nice to share a lighter side of police work, so here is a video from this morning courtesy of the overnight shift, brought to you by Bang energy drinks and Sunoco breakfast sandwiches."

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Facebook three days ago, the video has racked up more than 2,100 likes.

One comment on Facebook reads, "Nice job. Here's a tip for the future, cover the animal's head in a blanket or sheet. It will calm them as you work with their issue." "Thanks for all you do! This is heartbreaking for us animal lovers," another user adds. A third reply says, "Awesome job. Thank you for freeing the terrified fawn. I guess you serve and protect all living things."