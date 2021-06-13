Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Baby doggo’s snack-time zoomies will make your heart melt. Watch
trending

Baby doggo’s snack-time zoomies will make your heart melt. Watch

Kevin the doggo's clip of the time when he was a puppy is totally aww-worthy.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 01:57 PM IST
The image shows Kevin as a baby doggo.(Instagram/@agoldennamedkevin)

Some videos that showcase baby animals doing adorable behaviour secure a special place in one’s heart. This throwback video of Kevin the golden retriever’s shenanigans when he was a puppy is the perfect clip for that category. The clip is bound to melt your heart in a puddle.

Shared on Instagram, the video starts with baby Kevin running around for his snack. As his human lowers down his food bowl, Kevin can be seen quivering his little tongue in excitement. And that is enough to steal your heart.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on June 9, the clip has garnered over 35,000 likes and several reactions. Netizens were delighted to see glimpses of baby Kevin’s energetic zoomies. While many couldn’t stop swooning over the puppy’s cuteness, others pointed out how adorable the pooch’s little tongue quivering was.

“His little tongue and bowtie,” pointed one Instagram user. “The part when he stops and gets dizzy. Baby Kevin is soo cute,” commented another. “So precious. The quiver plus the ear kaboom!” wrote a third.

Many also shared heart emojis to show their love for the clip.

What do you think of this clip?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dog video instagram
TRENDING NEWS

Baby doggo’s snack-time zoomies will make your heart melt. Watch

Elon Musk reacts to Twitter user’s post about his homework from college days

‘Future superstar’: Anand Mahindra reacts to clip of little girl playing cricket

This iguana ‘loves’ kisses and strawberries, viral video makes people smile
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP