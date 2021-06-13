Baby doggo’s snack-time zoomies will make your heart melt. Watch

Some videos that showcase baby animals doing adorable behaviour secure a special place in one’s heart. This throwback video of Kevin the golden retriever’s shenanigans when he was a puppy is the perfect clip for that category. The clip is bound to melt your heart in a puddle.

Shared on Instagram, the video starts with baby Kevin running around for his snack. As his human lowers down his food bowl, Kevin can be seen quivering his little tongue in excitement. And that is enough to steal your heart.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on June 9, the clip has garnered over 35,000 likes and several reactions. Netizens were delighted to see glimpses of baby Kevin’s energetic zoomies. While many couldn’t stop swooning over the puppy’s cuteness, others pointed out how adorable the pooch’s little tongue quivering was.

“His little tongue and bowtie,” pointed one Instagram user. “The part when he stops and gets dizzy. Baby Kevin is soo cute,” commented another. “So precious. The quiver plus the ear kaboom!” wrote a third.

Many also shared heart emojis to show their love for the clip.

What do you think of this clip?