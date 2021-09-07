Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Baby elephant gets fed through bottle by keeper. Video is making tweeple smile

Sheldrick Wildlife Trust posted the heartwarming video of the baby elephant on their Twitter handle. 
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 01:44 PM IST
The baby elephant drinking from a bottle held by a keeper. (Twitter/@SheldrickTrust)

Few things can lift a person’s mood on a tiring work day and videos of baby elephants are among them. One such heartwarming video has been posted by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust on their Twitter handle. It shows a keeper using a bottle to feed a baby elephant who seems all too happy to have a nice meal. The clip is making tweeple happy and chances are it’ll put a smile on your face as well.

“Just as they would in the wild, the very youngest orphaned elephants in our care are fed on demand,” explains the caption posted along with the video. “We use a specialist formula that contains the nutrients these tiny babies need to thrive, which is lovingly hand-fed by Keepers,” it says further.

Watch the sweet video of the baby elephant and its keeper below:

 

RELATED STORIES

Since being posted on September 6, the video has collected over 2,000 likes and counting. Several people have posted comments reacting to the baby elephant and the keeper.

“It's the lazy little happy trunk that really kills me,” posed a Twitter user. “Right?! I love how the little trunk fingers are gently grasping at the shirt. Reminds me of bottle feeding a tiny human baby and feeling their little hand ball up on your chest. Precious and perfect,” added another.

“Bless the keepers, so kind to the beautiful babies,” shared a third. “I could watch this all day long,” wrote a fourth.

What do you think about the video? 

