Baby elephant Penzi slips and slides in mud amid snowfall. Watch

If you’re a regular user of social media, you may have seen those videos which have the power to uplift your mood almost instantly. And, if you’re looking for something to make you smile, this video shared on Facebook is what you need to see. Posted by Reid Park Zoo on their official account, the video shows baby elephant Penzi playing with her jumbo sister Nandi amid snowfall.

“Snow day! Most of the animals stayed cozy in their heated night houses during today's flurry, but the elephant herd chose to stay out and play! Penzi took the snowflakes as a cue to play in the stream and slip and slide in the mud. Even her older sister, Nandi, could not resist a roll in the mud on a snowy day!” the zoo wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the super adorable video:

Since being shared, the video has gathered tons of comments from people. While some wrote that the clip made them happy, others pointed that the video is cute.

“Watching this has made my day. Just love them,” wrote a Facebook user. “Yes Penzi looks just like a kid in the snow. Fun and amazing,” shared another. “Oh my goodness... they loved the snow!! How fun is that!!!!” commented a third. “Just makes me cold watching them in the water and mud. But they are having the time of their lives,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON