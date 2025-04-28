Baby elephant receives grass-eating lessons from family, internet melts over adorable moment. Video

In the animal kingdom, few creatures are as lovable as baby elephants, with their endearing antics often leaving viewers in awe. Now, an incredibly sweet video of a baby elephant learning how to eat grass from two adult elephants has captured the attention of netizens, melting hearts on the internet. A viral video showed a baby elephant learning to eat grass from two adults.(X/@susantananda3)

An adorable lesson in the wild

The video, shared by retired Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on X, features a baby elephant standing between two adult elephants, seemingly taking its first steps in the art of foraging for food. The two larger elephants gently use their trunks to pull up grass, while the tiny baby watches intently, eager to mimic their actions. It’s a beautiful moment that showcases the bond between the animals.

Watch the clip here:

The clip was shared with the caption, “Chotu learning firsthand how to eat grass from both Mother & Aunt.” It quickly went viral, amassing 21,000 views. It has also attracted a handful of heartwarming comments from viewers, expressing their admiration for the gentle nature of elephants.

Heartwarming reactions

One user simply exclaimed, “Soooooo cute,” while another commented, “The baby elephant is soo sweet.” Several viewers expressed their admiration for the bond between the elephants, with one person noting, “So sweet of both the jumbos holding chotu.”

The genuine affection people have for elephants shone through in the comments, with one user stating, “That’s why elephants are my favourite animal,” and another adding, “Elephants truly are the most wonderful and gentle creatures.” Others couldn’t resist expressing just how precious the moment was, with one remarking, “This is too cute,” and another saying, “Two much love.”