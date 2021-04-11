Home / Trending / Baby elephant rescued from 15-feet-deep abandoned well in Odisha
Baby elephant rescued from 15-feet-deep abandoned well in Odisha

The calf had accidently fallen into the well last night while it was roaming in the area.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 09:55 AM IST
The image shows the elephant calf getting rescued form the well.(ANI)

An elephant calf was rescued from a 15 feet deep abandoned well with the help of heavy machine in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Saturday.

Forest officials arrived at the spot rescued the animal.

"The calf had accidently fallen into the well last night while it was roaming in the area. We were informed of the movement of the elephant and we immediately rushed to the spot and rescued with the help of local fire department," said Rabi Narayan Mohanty, Range Officer today.

