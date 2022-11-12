Baby elephant steps on its own trunk while running around. Seen cute video yet?

The baby elephant videos capturing their cute antics often leave people saying aww repeatedly. Just like this sweet video that shows a little one stepping on its own trunk while running around. There is a possibility that the video will leave you gushing.

The clip was originally posted by Instagram user Reagan Anthony. They wrote that they captured the video while visiting Kenya. “Throwback to playing with baby elephants in Kenya,” they added. The video, however, went viral after being re-shared by another Instagram page. “I never considered this a possibility,” they wrote and shared the video.

The video opens to show a keeper feeding the elephant. After having its meal, the little one starts running around, and while doing so, it accidentally steps on its trunk. What is adorably hilarious to see in the video is the elephant's reaction to this.

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted a day ago, the video has gathered close to 4.2 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Someone cuddle him RIGHT NOW!,” wrote an Instagram user. “Poor thing stubbed his toe on the coffee table corner!,” shared another. “Equivalent of a human biting their own tongue,” expressed a third. “Someone give him a hug and a kiss right now, poor little thing,” commented a fourth