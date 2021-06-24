Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Baby elephant wearing blanket wins hearts one wobbly step at a time. Watch
Baby elephant wearing blanket wins hearts one wobbly step at a time. Watch

“The world needs more baby elephant energy,” commented a Twitter user.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 06:25 PM IST
The image shows the baby elephant wearing a colourful blanket.(Twitter/@sheldrick_trust)

One cannot have enough of videos showing baby elephants being all adorable and this clip of a cute one named Bondeni may just make you smile. The recording, shared on Twitter, by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shows the little one playing around in the cutest manner.

The video starts with little Bondeni wearing a colourful blanket and playing around with branches and leaves. “For baby elephants, playtime isn’t only fun, its also a great way to learn social skills. Be like an elephant and be playful!” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on June 23, the clip has garnered over 18,100 views and several reactions. The playful baby elephant’s actions made many swoon at its cuteness. Others found the elephant’s colourful blanket to be the best part. Some shared heart emojis for the baby elephant.

“Baby elephants are so sweet and cute. I love it when they like to wear blankets,” wrote a Twitter user. “The world needs more baby elephant energy,” commented another.

Here are some other responses:

What do you think of this adorable video?

