Baby elephants drink milk hand-fed by keepers. Clip may warm your heart

The Internet is full of delightful videos showing baby animals. This video of some baby elephants drinking their milk is one such example of a delightful and joyful clip. It may leave you feeling happy and gushing at the same time.

“Hand-feeding specialist formula milk is just one of the ways we help orphaned elephants survive after losing their mother and family. So they can one day return back to the wild,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The clip starts with the keepers holding special milk formula bottles as the baby elephants gather around for the milk.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on August 26, the clip has garnered over 4,300 views and several reactions. People were delighted to see the happy baby elephants. Many pointed out how sweet the video was and how gently the keepers were feeding the babies.

“I love how excited the babes are to come and get their milk!” wrote a Twitter user. “Doing angels’ work!” commented another. “Soo cute,” said a third.

