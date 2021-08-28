Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Baby elephants drink milk hand-fed by keepers. Clip may warm your heart
trending

Baby elephants drink milk hand-fed by keepers. Clip may warm your heart

The clip starts with the keepers holding special milk formula bottles as the baby elephants gather around for the milk.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 02:16 PM IST
The image shows a keeper feeding a baby elephant.(Twitter/@SheldrickTrust)

The Internet is full of delightful videos showing baby animals. This video of some baby elephants drinking their milk is one such example of a delightful and joyful clip. It may leave you feeling happy and gushing at the same time.

“Hand-feeding specialist formula milk is just one of the ways we help orphaned elephants survive after losing their mother and family. So they can one day return back to the wild,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The clip starts with the keepers holding special milk formula bottles as the baby elephants gather around for the milk.

Take a look at the clip:

RELATED STORIES

Shared on August 26, the clip has garnered over 4,300 views and several reactions. People were delighted to see the happy baby elephants. Many pointed out how sweet the video was and how gently the keepers were feeding the babies.

“I love how excited the babes are to come and get their milk!” wrote a Twitter user. “Doing angels’ work!” commented another. “Soo cute,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
baby elephant
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mama porcupine takes her babies on an ‘adventure’. Watch adorable video

Giant panda cub gets gifts for birthday week, here is what he did with them

Vikas Khanna shares video of his dog Plum’s first beach visit. Watch

Inspired by MS Dhoni, he quit his job for sports; enters Tokyo Paralympics 2020
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP