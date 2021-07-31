Baby elephants ‘plot’ a milk heist. Watch adorable video

There are certain videos on the Internet that have the ability to lift one’s mood almost instantly. This video involving baby elephants and bottles of milk is one such clip. There is a possibility that the clip may leave you happy and with a huge smile on your face.

Sheldrick Wildlife shared the video on Twitter. The clip shows a bunch of baby elephants gathered around a crate filled with milk bottles. “Waste not, want not - the Nursery orphans are always plotting a milk heist!” reads the caption shared along with the video.

Take a look at the super sweet video:

The clip, since being shared a few hours ago, has gathered more than 7,500 views and over 1,400 likes. People also shared all sorts of comments while reacting to the adorable clip.

“I’ll secretly help the baby elephants to execute the milk heist,” wrote a Twitter user. “10/10 for effort. They are such amazing animals,” expressed another. “They really love it!! Good job to all those who love elephants so much!!” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

