Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Baby elephants ‘plot’ a milk heist. Watch adorable video
trending

Baby elephants ‘plot’ a milk heist. Watch adorable video

Sheldrick Wildlife shared the video on Twitter.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 07:04 PM IST
The image shows baby elephants in front milk bottles.(Twitter/@SheldrickTrust)

There are certain videos on the Internet that have the ability to lift one’s mood almost instantly. This video involving baby elephants and bottles of milk is one such clip. There is a possibility that the clip may leave you happy and with a huge smile on your face.

Sheldrick Wildlife shared the video on Twitter. The clip shows a bunch of baby elephants gathered around a crate filled with milk bottles. “Waste not, want not - the Nursery orphans are always plotting a milk heist!” reads the caption shared along with the video.

Take a look at the super sweet video:

The clip, since being shared a few hours ago, has gathered more than 7,500 views and over 1,400 likes. People also shared all sorts of comments while reacting to the adorable clip.

“I’ll secretly help the baby elephants to execute the milk heist,” wrote a Twitter user. “10/10 for effort. They are such amazing animals,” expressed another. “They really love it!! Good job to all those who love elephants so much!!” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter viral video

Related Stories

trending

Baby elephants having a gala time splashing in mud will leave you smiling

PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 02:50 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

This 28-year-old is empowering the specially-abled to earn with dignity

Badshah has a ‘Baawla’ version of Channa Mereya and it is hilarious. Watch

Baby elephants ‘plot’ a milk heist. Watch adorable video

Woman bags world record title for her mouth gap. Watch video
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP