Baby girl and her grandma paint together in this adorable video. Watch

Memories with one’s grandparents are something that people look forward to when it is happening and definitely as a cherished memory for the years to come. These are the moments that bring a smile to people's faces when they are part of it, as well as when they are witnessing this happen. And that is the exact reason why this adorable video of a little baby hanging out with her grandma has won people's hearts on the Internet.

There is a good chance that this video will bring a bright smile to your face and even make you feel nostalgic about memories with your own grandparents. It opens to show this little baby hanging in a baby carrier from her grandma. The grandma, on the other hand, can be seen having the time of her life as she paints something quite professionally.

The grandma, interestingly, is a self-taught graphite and oil painting artist herself. And this beautiful afternoon was forever immortalised by the person who took this video. The adorable, explanatory caption to it reads, “Hanging out with her grandma on this cool Saturday.” It was accompanied with an emoji of a butterfly.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram just a day ago and since then, has received comments from people who couldn't stop going ‘aww’ at this cute memory made between the baby girl and her grandma. It has also received more than 3,800 views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “I absolutely love it.” “Too cute,” reads another comment. This comment was accompanied by emojis of a heart and that of a laughing face.

What are your thoughts on this cute baby video?

