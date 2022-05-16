Baby girl with Down Syndrome says 'mama' for the first time. Watch mom's joy

Nikki Geib chronicles her journey with her little baby girl who has Down Syndrome. She does so on her Instagram page that has over 84,500 followers on it. And in this video that has recently been shared on this page and gone all kinds of viral for all the right reasons, one gets to see how her little baby daughter says 'mama' for the first time in her life.

Down Syndrome is a condition in which a child is born with an extra chromosome. Chromosomes are tiny gene packages that control how a baby's body grows and operates during pregnancy and after birth. A baby is born with 46 chromosomes on average. One of these chromosomes has an extra copy in Down Syndrome infants.

The video opens to show the little baby girl babbling in her usual sweet way as she makes her way into saying the word ‘mama’ that holds a lot of meaning. Her mother can be seen getting overjoyed in this video that she has captioned, “And the babbling has reached a whole new level!” There is a good chance that this video will make you smile wide.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on April 23 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop adoring the precious little one. It has also received more than 2.9 lakh views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “This is so sweet! That kiss at the end!” “She is adorable, the sweetest little girl,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “The way she looks at you is so beautiful and pure! It's so wonderful! My heart! Congratulations!”