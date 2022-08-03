Baby gorilla tries sneaking brother's snack while he sleeps. Watch what happens

If you have grown up with siblings when you have a fair idea about the kind of tricks that you might have had to resort to, in order to get some extra snacks or treats. And trust us when we say that a baby gorilla is not very different when it comes to you trying to steal its older sibling's snack while the latter is napping. This video has been shared on the Instagram page that is dedicated to The Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund which has over 3.97 lakh dedicated followers on it. There is a good chance that this video will make you realise that there is not a lot of difference between human behaviour and that which is displayed by gorillas.

This animal video has been shared on the social media platform with a descriptive caption that helps the viewers get more context to the behaviour that is being displayed by the gorillas in this clip. “Infant Mudasumbwa is trying to sneak his older brother Urungano’s snack while he’s snoozing. Both boys are Rugira’s infants from Musilikale’s group,” it reads. The caption has been accompanied by the emoji of a sleeping symbol.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram 15 hours ago, the video has gotten more than 6,000 likes.

On Instagram, one person notes, "They are more like us than I thought! Guess big bro didn’t get the ‘sharing is caring’ memo!" "Let's play a little bit and it's time to eat again, so cute!" another user adds. A third response shares, "Ahhhh hahaha this is so funny. "