Baby gorilla wearing t-shirt found stuffed inside crate at Istanbul airport, rescued

Authorities in Turkey have rescued a smuggled baby gorilla that was found stuffed inside a small crate. The endangered animal was being transported from Nigeria to Thailand via Turkey when the shipment was intercepted and the gorilla was rescued. A baby gorilla was rescued while being smuggled through Turkey(X/@TCTarim)

Footage shared on social media by Turkey’s Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry shows the baby gorilla, wearing a t-shirt, being rescued from the crate in which it was being transported. The video also shows two employees taking care of the gorilla and feeding it through a baby bottle.

Watch the video below:

The western gorilla is listed as an endangered species and its trade is only allowed in special circumstances, such as scientific research.

Turkish authorities said that the baby gorilla was being smuggled without proper documentation. Turkey’s Ministry of Trade tracked the shipment as part of its efforts to protect wildlife. The Customs Enforcement teams of the Ministry of Trade seized the crate at Istanbul airport and found the baby gorilla inside.

The Ministry said that the gorilla’s health is improving but the animal is still under observation. The gorilla is being cared for by National Parks staff. However, it is not clear where the baby gorilla will be kept permanently after its health improves.

About the western gorilla

The western gorilla (Gorilla gorilla) is one of the two species of gorillas, the other being the eastern gorilla (Gorilla beringei). They are found mostly in the tropical rainforests of central and western Africa, including countries like Cameroon, Gabon, the Republic of Congo, and the Central African Republic.

Western gorillas are primarily herbivorous, consuming a diet of fruits, leaves, stems and roots. Males of the species weigh between 140-200 kg, while females can weigh up to 100 kg.

The western gorilla is classified as critically endangered due to habitat loss, population decline because of diseases, poaching etc.