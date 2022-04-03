Baby hears mother’s voice for the first time. Watch heartwarming video

Babies are the most precious beings as the world seems full of wonder to them. They are amazed by a lot of things as they discover them for the first time. Videos of babies that are able to hear or see for the first time are always so heartwarming to watch. Like this video of a baby who hears for the first time that was posted on Twitter by Good News Correspondent. The baby’s reaction to listening to his mother’s voice will melt your heart.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on Sunday and it has received over 10,000 views so far. In the video, a baby who is named Jack hears for the first time as his mother speaks to him. There is some kind of device attached to the baby’s head. The baby just looks amazed when he hears his mother’s voice and looks at her in amazement. The baby smiles at his mother in the end.

“Jack hearing for the first time,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In a world filled with so much negativity, we need more Jack!” commented a Twitter user. “Well that made my entire day… love Jack and his mum,” said another. Another individual wrote, “What a special moment for that little angel. God bless those who made this possible.”

The video is credited to a user named taybirdy.

What do you think about this wholesome video of the baby boy hearing for the first time?