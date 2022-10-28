Baby kisses soft toys, ‘feeds’ them whenever she wakes up from a nap. Watch

The sweet and innocent gestures of kids often leave people saying aww. This video shared on Instagram shows one such example. The wonderful clip captures how a baby kisses her soft toys whenever she wakes up.

Instagram user Helina posted the video on her personal page. “Brb crying she’s so sweet,” she posted along with the video. The clip opens to show the kid inside a crib. Once she wakes up, she kisses each of her soft toys. After she finishes, she tries to feed each of them using a bottle.

Take a look at the video that may melt your heart into a puddle:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 3.500 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered more than 300 likes. The video has prompted people to post various comments.

“How sweet,” expressed an Instagram user. “The sweetest thing ever!!!!,” commented another. “She’s so perfect,” posted a third. “This is so adorable,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video? Did the clip leave you with a smile too?