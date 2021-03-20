Home / Trending / Baby koala sleeps while clutching a tree, video steals hearts
Baby koala sleeps while clutching a tree, video steals hearts

“I can't even with the cuteness of that little fluffball!” wrote a Redditor while commenting on the video.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:19 AM IST
The image shows the cute animal.(Reddit/@Posted byu/elwe_)

Looking forward to watch some cute animal-related content? This video of a baby koala may just be perfect for you. Shared on Reddit, the clip is too cute to miss and may leave you saying aww numerous times.

The video starts with the shot of the baby koala sleeping while holding a tree. As the clip progresses, the camera slowly zooms in to give a closer look. There is a possibility that the video will melt your heart into a puddle.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on March 19, the clip has garnered over 24,000 upvotes and several comments. People couldn’t stop gushing at the cuddly sleepy koala. While many expressed their urge to hug the baby, others simply wanted to hear whether it was snoring or not.

“We don’t deserve anything this cute,” wrote a Reddit user. “Cuddle-icious! I would love love love to hug that baby,” commented another. “I can't even with the cuteness of that little fluffball!” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this cute video?

