Baby monkey does this to climb wall, people love adorable video

“So cute,” wrote a Twitter user while reacting to the video of the baby monkey climbing a wall.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 01:23 PM IST
The image shows the baby monkey trying to climb a wall.(Screengrab)

A video of a baby monkey trying to climb a wall and finally succeeding in doing so has amazed people. Shared on Twitter, the video may leave you with a smile too.

Twitter user Vivek Nair shared the video with the caption “Never give up.” The video shows a baby monkey trying to climb a short wall but unable to do so. Ultimately, it succeeds by grabbing the tail of another monkey sitting atop the wall.

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 21,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated more than 500 likes. People shared all sorts of comments while reacting to the video. While some wrote that the clip is cute, others appreciated the intelligence of the monkey.

“So cute,” wrote a Twitter user. “We should grab every opportunity,” shared another. “Intelligent,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

