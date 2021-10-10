Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Baby snakes emerge from their eggs, incredible moment captured on camera
Baby snakes emerge from their eggs, incredible moment captured on camera

The video of the baby snakes will leave you in awe.
Seeing the birth of baby snakes in this video will leave you in aww.(Instagram/@Chester Zoo)
Published on Oct 10, 2021 03:35 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

There is something incredible about the videos that showcase the birth of an animal. The latest inclusion to this list is this video involving baby snakes. Shared on Instagram, the video is absolutely fascinating to watch.

Chester Zoo shared the video along with a descriptive caption. They also shared that the birth of the snakes is an incredible moment to witness.

The video, since being shared, has gathered over 28,000 likes and counting. The post has also accumulated tons of comments.

“That’s so cool,” wrote an Instagram user. “Awww,” posted another. “They’re gorgeous,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

instagram
