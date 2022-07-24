Baby tries chocolate for first time, speaks first full sentence because of it

Little babies have something new happening to them every single day. They either do something or learn something that is so new for them, that it becomes quite a spectacle for those who love them and are surrounding them. This particular video that has been shared on Instagram quite recently and has been going all kinds of viral, shows how a little baby reacts to having his first taste of chocolate in his life. And if you are somebody with a sweet tooth and especially like to eat chocolates, his reaction will only seem relatable to you to say the least. The clip begins with a little baby enjoying his first taste of chocolate, which prompts him to utter his first words. He tries his level best to convey that what he ate was good and netizens couldn't stop going ‘aww’ after it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been shared on the Instagram page of this little baby’s mother who is named Elizabeth and has over 8,500 followers on her Instagram page where she describes her journey of motherhood and blogs about it. The video has been shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, “ can’t believe I caught it on camera. Did you hear it?” The caption was accompanied by the emoji of a teary-eyed face. The sheer cuteness of the video is guaranteed to make you want to watch it again and again.

Watch the video right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being uploaded on Instagram on July 6, the video has gotten more than three lakh likes.

On Instagram, one person writes, "Would be perfect for a chocolate advertisement!" "He speaks clearly for one so young. Prettiest smile on his face, beautiful boy," another user adds. A third response reads, "He talks great to be so young, good job baby."