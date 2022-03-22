Baby’s cute reaction to sitting with her dog will melt your heart. Watch

Dogs are such wonderful pets and their love and affection towards kids is always a joy to watch. Kids who grow up with dogs not only have a companion to play with but also someone who acts like a guardian to them. Videos of kids meeting dogs for the first time or living with them make your heart melt. Like this adorable video posted on Instagram of a baby who seems really happy while sitting with her dog. The kid’s smile will definitely make you go ‘aww’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted by the Instagram page dogsfortrend on February 24 and it has got 4.2 million views so far. “Wait to see my 3-month-old’s reaction to sitting with her puppy dog,” says the text on the video. The baby girl is sitting next to her Golden Retriever dog and her reaction as she smiles whole-heartedly is really adorable to watch.

“The definition of “hehe”,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the adorable video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I’m 50 and I have the same reaction when I sit with a dog,” commented an Instagram user. “Aww she is so precious!” said another. A third individual commented, “Oh my goodness this is the cutest thing!!”

The video has been credited to a woman named Alexandra Bartee Davis whose Instagram profile is plantifulalex. She has more than 4,500 followers on Instagram and she is an actor and a youtuber according to her bio.

What do you think of this baby’s reaction to sitting with her dog?