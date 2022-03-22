Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Baby’s cute reaction to sitting with her dog will melt your heart. Watch
trending

Baby’s cute reaction to sitting with her dog will melt your heart. Watch

A video of this baby girl's cute reaction to sitting with her dog will melt your heart. 
This baby girl's reaction on sitting with her dog will melt your heart. (dogsfortrend/Instagram)
Published on Mar 22, 2022 01:03 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

Dogs are such wonderful pets and their love and affection towards kids is always a joy to watch. Kids who grow up with dogs not only have a companion to play with but also someone who acts like a guardian to them. Videos of kids meeting dogs for the first time or living with them make your heart melt. Like this adorable video posted on Instagram of a baby who seems really happy while sitting with her dog. The kid’s smile will definitely make you go ‘aww’.

The video was posted by the Instagram page dogsfortrend on February 24 and it has got 4.2 million views so far. “Wait to see my 3-month-old’s reaction to sitting with her puppy dog,” says the text on the video. The baby girl is sitting next to her Golden Retriever dog and her reaction as she smiles whole-heartedly is really adorable to watch.

“The definition of “hehe”,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the adorable video below:

RELATED STORIES

“I’m 50 and I have the same reaction when I sit with a dog,” commented an Instagram user. “Aww she is so precious!” said another. A third individual commented, “Oh my goodness this is the cutest thing!!”

The video has been credited to a woman named Alexandra Bartee Davis whose Instagram profile is plantifulalex. She has more than 4,500 followers on Instagram and she is an actor and a youtuber according to her bio.

What do you think of this baby’s reaction to sitting with her dog?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP