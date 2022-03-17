Baby's reaction on trying cheese dip for first time is too cute to handle. Watch

If you are a regular on the Internet, then you may have come across many such videos that show cute babies tasting certain foods for the very first time. In these videos, viewers get to see some adorable and sometimes hilarious reactions on part of the babies, depending upon how they like the food. This video that has been shared on Instagram is no different as a sweet little baby can be seen trying some cheese dip for the first time in his life.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video opens to show the cute little baby sitting on a surface as he gets recorded. He is such a cutie that he still needs to be held in order to be able to sit properly. One can see somebody trying to feed him a little chip with some cheesy dip on it. As soon as the baby gets his first taste of the cheesy dip he takes a second to process it.

What comes next is the most adorable part of the Instagram video where the baby's smile takes over the Internet and earns it several reshares on the app. The video has been shared on Instagram with quite a few hashtags like #cheese #foodie #cheeselover #instafood #cute #baby #cutebaby #reaction and #instayumm. There is a chance that this video will not only bring a smile to your face but also say ’aww’ repeatedly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch the sweet and heart-warming video below:

This video was posted on Instagram on February 17 and it has so far garnered more than 12,000 views. It has also gathered many comments from people who couldn’t stop talking about how entirely cute the baby and his reaction is.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An Instagram user took to the comments section in order to write, “He is absolutely precious, bless you and your family.” “Pure joy. He is beyond adorable!” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “This is the cutest! Just made my day.”

What are your thoughts on the baby’s adorable yet hilarious reaction?