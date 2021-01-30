Baby’s reaction to dad reading book in different voices is absolutely precious

In today’s edition of cute baby videos which may leave you grinning ear to ear, here is a clip of a little girl and her dad.

The video opens to show the baby sitting on her dad’s lap. It then goes on to show the dad reading a book using different voices for various characters. It’s the delightful reaction of the little one which has now won people over.

Originally shared on TikTok, the video is now being posted by many across various social media platforms, especially Twitter. Just like this post by Twitter user Rex Chapman.

‘Timeline cleanser: This baby girl responding to her new daddy reading a book to her in different voices exactly what I needed today,” he wrote while sharing the clip.

Take a look at the adorable video:

Since being shared, the video has gathered close to six lakh likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. They couldn’t stop commenting on the cuteness of the whole affair.

“Adorable!! I sing story-type songs to my 10 month old grandson & use different voices for different characters in the song. He giggles & laughs too,” wrote a Twitter user. “A parent who can read like that is a gift. My mother had the Irish talent of storytelling and she could make any book come to life. My father would try to read to us, and we'd beg for Ma. He's a great guy, but not all talents are in his wheelhouse,” expressed another.

“I did that with my niece...using different voices and "making reading fun" during our nightly bedtime stories... she's in second grade now and reading at a level several grades ahead, in an accelerated school. Loves to read, anything she can get her hands on. Good habit to have,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON