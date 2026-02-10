Bachelor claims saving around ₹75,000 per month after moving to Delhi from Mumbai
A Reddit user’s post comparing life in Delhi and Mumbai has prompted a discussion about Tier 1 cities in India.
Relocating for work is common, but experiencing a "massive lifestyle upgrade" is rare. A bachelor who recently traded Mumbai’s local trains for Delhi’s Metro says they didn't expect the transition to be this rewarding. Beyond the monetary savings, the Redditor cited the "spacious and cleaner societies" of Delhi-NCR as a major factor in improved happiness.
“Massive lifestyle upgrade after shifting to Delhi from Mumbai, which I did not expect,” the individual wrote on Reddit.
“I recently shifted from Mumbai to Delhi NCR and the difference in lifestyle has honestly surprised me. I’m a bachelor earning around ₹1.4L per month. In Mumbai, I was living in a decent 1BHK and paying close to ₹40K just in rent. It was fine, but it never really felt like I was living comfortably for what I was paying,” the Redditor explained.
The individual went on to say that they are living a “much better lifestyle” in Delhi-NCR than in Mumbai and are still saving “significantly more money.”
“The roads are wider and commuting feels easier, and even daily expenses like househelp and healthcare are more affordable. In Mumbai I was saving around ₹40–50K a month, but here I’m able to save around ₹75K while living more comfortably. Metro is also significantly better and can take me anywhere in Delhi.”
The Redditor concluded the post by asking, “Overall, the move has genuinely improved both my lifestyle and savings. Curious if others who’ve moved from Mumbai to Delhi NCR feel the same.”
What did social media say?
An individual posted, “Once you get used to the Delhi space, you wouldn't want to live in Mumbai.” The OP responded, “Yes, I completely agree , after living in Delhi- NCR, Mumbai rents are unbelievable, especially for how small they are. I am currently living in a 1 RK, which is probably double the size of my Mumbai 1 BHK and costs 20K less.”
Another expressed, “Delhi has a pollution issue for a specific duration, apart from that, everything is quite reasonable.” A third commented, “Mumbai is overhyped by people who have generational wealth and get 1 lakh as pocket money from home despite earning.” A fourth asked, “But does the poor air quality for 3-4 months during a year make all of this worth it?”
A fifth wrote, “Wait until you see Hyderabad. You would never move to another city.” The OP replied, “Yes, I agree, Hyderabad is a great city. I have been there twice, and I personally feel that it is the best Tier 1 city in all of India.”
