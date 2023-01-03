Bad Bunny throws fan’s phone into water, viral video receives mixed responses

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny has landed into a controversy after a video of him throwing a fan’s phone into water surfaced online and went viral on social media sites. While many criticised the rapper’s behaviour, others defended him and lauded his way of keeping obnoxious fans at bay. The rapper has now taken to his Twitter handle to express his views on the incident.

The video was shared by Twitter handle @donfelixSPM with the caption in Spanish, “Adivina…fuaaaap.” When translated into English, it reads, “Guess…wow.” The now-viral video opens to show a woman trying to take a selfie with the rapper from her smartphone. As the video progresses, he snatches her phone and hurls it into a water body on his left, prompting audible gasps from onlookers. The rapper then continues interacting with others on the streets of the Dominican Republic.

Watch the viral video below:

When translated from Spanish to English, Bad Bunny’s tweet reads, “The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect. Those who come to put a phone in my face I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect and I will treat it likewise.”

Take a look at Bad Bunny’s tweet right here:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has received more than 5.6 million views and still counting. The share has also gathered several likes, retweets and a flurry of comments from tweeple.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the video:

“That happens when people who have no values and lack humility are deified…,” posted an individual. “Why can't that person with the fame that he has could not set an example of education and ask this woman to respect his space without a photo or recording? It would have been more decent and not disgusting as can be seen,” shared another. “Bottom line: he can’t just damage people’s property. He could’ve just walked away from her or called security. Lowkey he’s beginning to lose touch with reality,” commented a third. “If the lady hadn’t invaded his space, would she have lost her phone? We have to be consistent, nothing gives the young woman the right to invade and take a photo or video without the consent of the artist,” remarked a fourth.

