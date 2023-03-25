Bag made using meteorite stuns people. Pics go viral

Luxury brand Coperni recently unveiled their limited edition purse that is literally out of this world. The bag is made of meteorites. The brand took to their official Instagram page to share a series of images of their new product called “The Meteorite Swipe bag”. And expectedly, the incredible images of the bag have stunned people.

The image are of 'The Meteorite Swipe bag' by luxury brand Coperni.(Instagram/@coperni)

“A limited edition, dark grey stone bag with an incorporated meteorite. Each piece is exclusively handmade, so the shape may vary slightly from the picture. The meteorite will be individually sourced per each order and can come from various locations, depending on where the meteorite fell on earth. The rare Stone is crafted by hand and incorporated into the bag by the Italian factory Semar,” reads the description of the bag on the brand’s official website.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 12,000 likes. It has also accumulated several comments from people. The images of the meteorite purse have also been reposted by many across different social media platforms.

Here’s how Instagram users redacted:

“Work of art,” posted an Instagram user. “It's just simply too cool,” commented another. “A masterpiece,” shared a third. “Insane,” expressed a fourth. “Brilliant,” wrote a fifth.

