Tour guide helping people take perfect pics goes viral

There is no denying that a good tour guide can boost your travel experience. Besides providing you with more information about the place you are visiting, they can also help in making your trip entertaining and enjoyable. They even help you pick the best spots to get your pictures clicked. One such tour guide from Bali is receiving lots of love after a video of them helping people to take perfect pics at a waterfall went viral.

The image shows the Bali tour guide who impressed netizens.(Screengrab)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was originally posted on TikTok. However, soon people started sharing the clip across various social media platforms. Just like this post shared by a Twitter user who goes by yammi.

We won’t spoil the fun by explaining what the video shows, so take a look:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on April 5. Since being shared, the video has gone viral and accumulated close to 2.2 million views. Additionally, the post has gathered several likes and comments. People shared appreciative comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“When I travel, I hope to run into them cause I know they will do me justice,” posted a Twitter user. “I need to go there immediately,” shared another. “Can this guy drop a tutorial for selfies… asking for a friend,” commented a third. “Went to the same waterfall, and I can confirm that the guides are friendly and are creative directors,” expressed a fourth. “I never know what to do with myself. I need this tour guide. Plus, he just seems so fun. We’d kick it all day,” wrote a fifth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}