Home / Trending / Bamboozled cat discovers its ears on the mirror. Video is a giggle-fest
trending

Bamboozled cat discovers its ears on the mirror. Video is a giggle-fest

“What is this weird triangle thing on top of my head?!” joked a Reddit user while voicing the feline's probable thoughts.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 07:41 PM IST
The image shows the confused kitty.(Reddit)

There’s no doubt that cat videos are some of funniest content available on the Internet for the goofy, silly and strange behaviour of the felines. And this Reddit video of a cat discovering its ears is the perfect addition to that category. The video may leave you laughing out loud.

“Cat discovers it has ears from looking in a mirror,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The video starts with a feline standing up to face a mirror. After a few moments it gets perplexed at the discovery of a new body part- its ears. We won’t spoil the fun so take a look at the video and be prepared to saw ‘aww’:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Video shows human playing ball with ‘furry’ neighbour. Now netizens want one too

Man sings Maa Tujhe Salaam with ukulele while paragliding. AR Rahman shares clip

Doctor shares message from vegetable seller’s son wanting to ‘contribute salary'

Courteney Cox reveals she is a real-life Monica in amusing Insta clip. Watch

Shared on April 19, the clip has garnered over 22,400 upvotes and tons of reactions. People shared all kinds of comments from voicing the probable thoughts of the feline to describing the situation with a tinge of hilarity.

“WHY DID NOONE EVER TELL ME I WAS A CAT!” wrote one Reddit user. “What is this weird triangle thing on top of my head?!” joked another. “The cat probably: Have... Have those things always been there?” commented a third.

“That is some existential crisis,” pointed out a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cat video
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP