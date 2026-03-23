Bandra's ‘Yo Sam’ mystery explained: How a breakup joke turned into a '90s urban legend

It all began when content creator Janhavi Motwani shared a clip of herself driving past a building in Bandra’s Pali Hill and shouting, “Yo Sam.” Within seconds, a voice responded, “Yo man.” What she believed was a personal childhood memory quickly turned into a city-wide moment of nostalgia, as several Mumbaikers flooded the comments section claiming they had done the same thing years ago.

A viral Instagram video has brought back one of Bandra’s most bizarre and nostalgic urban legends - one that many '90s kids in Mumbai seem to remember all too well.

So, what is the ‘Yo Sam’ mystery? In an Instagram post, Motwani explained the backstory. She recalled being in school when a friend first told her about a strange “ritual” that, at any hour of the night, whether 2 am or 3 am, if you stood below a particular building and shouted “Yo Sam,” someone would immediately appear on the balcony and respond.

At the time, Motwani said that the rumours were common. While some believed a man lived there but was never seen outside, others thought that it might be a ghost.

Driven by curiosity, Motwani said that she and her friends tried and to her surprise, it worked. “We screamed ‘Yo Sam' and this man came to the balcony and shouted back, ‘Yo man.’ We couldn’t even see him clearly. Just a shadow. We freaked out and ran,” she recalled. She also shared that she repeated this several times, and on one occasion, she claimed that she even had a brief conversation with him, confirming he was very much real.

However, the bigger mystery - how this became a widespread phenomenon - remained unanswered until years later.

The real story behind ‘Yo Sam’ In the 2nd part of her Instagram post, Motwani shared that she stumbled upon the explanation through a friend who had actually met the man.

According to her friend, “Sam” was likely a man named Samir, whose girlfriend used to call him by that nickname. After they broke up, his friends began teasing him by shouting “Yo Sam” from below his building, prompting him to rush out, thinking it was her. The prank gradually spread through word of mouth, with friends telling other friends, until it became a local trend.

“At some point, he must have realised it was a joke. But instead of getting irritated, he has played along to a point that half of Bandra has gotten involved in a joke that they have nothing to do with. And it's talked about to date,” Motwani said. This, perhaps, is what turned a simple inside joke into a lasting memory.