Bandra's ‘Yo Sam’ mystery explained: How a breakup joke turned into a '90s urban legend
A video has revived the ‘Yo Sam’ mystery, revealing its wholesome backstory of a breakup prank that became Bandra’s most bizarre and nostalgic urban legend.
A viral Instagram video has brought back one of Bandra’s most bizarre and nostalgic urban legends - one that many '90s kids in Mumbai seem to remember all too well.
It all began when content creator Janhavi Motwani shared a clip of herself driving past a building in Bandra’s Pali Hill and shouting, “Yo Sam.” Within seconds, a voice responded, “Yo man.” What she believed was a personal childhood memory quickly turned into a city-wide moment of nostalgia, as several Mumbaikers flooded the comments section claiming they had done the same thing years ago.
Watch the video below:
So, what is the ‘Yo Sam’ mystery?
In an Instagram post, Motwani explained the backstory. She recalled being in school when a friend first told her about a strange “ritual” that, at any hour of the night, whether 2 am or 3 am, if you stood below a particular building and shouted “Yo Sam,” someone would immediately appear on the balcony and respond.
At the time, Motwani said that the rumours were common. While some believed a man lived there but was never seen outside, others thought that it might be a ghost.
Driven by curiosity, Motwani said that she and her friends tried and to her surprise, it worked. “We screamed ‘Yo Sam' and this man came to the balcony and shouted back, ‘Yo man.’ We couldn’t even see him clearly. Just a shadow. We freaked out and ran,” she recalled. She also shared that she repeated this several times, and on one occasion, she claimed that she even had a brief conversation with him, confirming he was very much real.
However, the bigger mystery - how this became a widespread phenomenon - remained unanswered until years later.
The real story behind ‘Yo Sam’
In the 2nd part of her Instagram post, Motwani shared that she stumbled upon the explanation through a friend who had actually met the man.
According to her friend, “Sam” was likely a man named Samir, whose girlfriend used to call him by that nickname. After they broke up, his friends began teasing him by shouting “Yo Sam” from below his building, prompting him to rush out, thinking it was her. The prank gradually spread through word of mouth, with friends telling other friends, until it became a local trend.
“At some point, he must have realised it was a joke. But instead of getting irritated, he has played along to a point that half of Bandra has gotten involved in a joke that they have nothing to do with. And it's talked about to date,” Motwani said. This, perhaps, is what turned a simple inside joke into a lasting memory.
In the clip, Motwani also shared that Sam’s brother reached out to her after seeing the video. He shared that Sam is no longer alive but would have been incredibly happy to know he’s still remembered. “It made his entire day because he realised that so many people who didn’t even know Sam just know Sam,” she said.
Social media reactions
Meanwhile, social media users flooded the comments section with their own memories. “Haha! I’m seeing this after ages!!! It’s been so long!” one user wrote.
“I remember him.. yo sam we used to scream and replied yo man with a peace sign,” recalled another.
“I remember this… we used to do this too :) the guy had long hair and wore shorts most of the time,” said a third user.
“Damn, I did this 16 years ago yo Sam, pure Bandra nostalgia,” shared another.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More