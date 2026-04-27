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‘Bangalore has seen heat like never before’: IFS officer links rising temperatures to disforestation

Bengaluru has been experiencing rising temperatures over the past few days. Amid challenging weather, an IFS officer has raised concerns about deforestation.

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 09:47 am IST
By Shivya Kanojia
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Bengaluru has been grappling with an intense heat spell over the past few days, leaving residents struggling with unusually high temperatures. Amid the rise, an Indian Forest Service (IFS), Dipika (Goyal) Bajpai officer took to social media platform X, raising concerns about disforestation and reigniting debate over rapid urbanisation and the city’s declining green cover.

IFS officer links rising temperatures in Bengaluru to disforestation. (HT Photo)

Sharing her concerns on X, Bajpai wrote, “Bangalore has seen heat like never before. Part of the problem is large-scale deforestation and concrete roads, with roadside trees gone permanently. We will pay a heavy price in the coming years.” She added that only “aggressively” planting roadside trees, creating urban forest parks and mandating greenery in residential spaces can offer relief.

Some questioned broader climatic shifts, asking, “Cutting trees is bad but how does it explain increased sun intensity? Im curious if theres an explanation there,” pointing to confusion around the interplay between urban heat and global warming.

Also read | ‘It took 91,000 just to get keys’: Bengaluru woman reveals cost of renting flat on Sarjapur Road

“I still remember 2016 summer when it touched 39.2, some places even scored 40. Everything from Sofa to bed felt warm. Couldn't sit or sleep,” a user added.

Suggestions for solutions also emerged, with one user stating, “Every open space owned by the govt should be forested. No buildings. Jakkur airfield should have large scale plantation.”

According to a weekly forecast issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru will see mixed weather in the upcoming days.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shivya Kanojia

Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.

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