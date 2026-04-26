‘It took ₹91,000 just to get keys’: Bengaluru woman reveals cost of renting flat on Sarjapur Road

A Bengaluru woman has sparked a conversation online after sharing a detailed breakdown of how much it cost her to move into a rented flat in the city. Taking to Instagram, the woman, named Taanisha, posted a video in which she explained the rent, deposit, brokerage and area details of her new flat in Sarjapur. A Bengaluru woman shared the real cost of renting in Bengaluru and said getting flat keys cost her ₹91,000. (Instagram/taani_0710)

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In the video, she said, “Okay, so the first video went crazy and the most asked question was ‘rent kitna hai?’ (how much is the rent?). So today I’m breaking down everything. Rent, brokerage, deposit, area, everything to the bits.”

Explaining why she chose Sarjapur, she added, “First, the area. Why Sarjapur? Office ke paas hai (it's near the office), restaurants, gyms, badminton courts, everything at walking distance. You don't find that in Bangalore.”

Rent, deposit and brokerage

Taanisha said the monthly rent for the entire flat is ₹38,000, which she shares with a flatmate. “Second, coming to rent. Full flat is 38,000. I have a flatmate, so my share is 19,000,” she said.

She then explained the deposit amount, saying, “Now, deposit. It’s three months rent, so that is 1,14,000. My share was 57,000.”

However, she said brokerage was the part that hurt the most. “And then there's brokerage. This money stings the most because once this is gone you’re never seeing this money again. So my share of the brokerage was 15,000,” she said.

Adding up all the costs, she said, “So in total, it took me 91,000 rupees just to get the keys in Bangalore. Honestly, I have zero budget to buy furniture right now, so I thought of something smarter.”

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The video was shared with a caption that read, “38,000 rent. 1,14,000 deposit. 15,000 brokerage. This is what it actually costs to move into a flat in Bangalore. No fluff, no filters, every rupee broken down. And after all of this my furniture budget was completely gone. So I did something smarter.”