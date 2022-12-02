Banter between brothers may make you say ‘It’s so relatable’. Watch funny video

Did you ever face a situation where your younger sibling turned into a tattletale and you ended up in a soup with your parents? Just like a situation that is shown in this video. The clip shows how a younger sibling took a hilarious revenge when his elder brother ignored him.

Video creator Abhimanyu Sharma posted the video on Instagram. “Hath bhi nhi lagaya abhi to,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show the elder brother chilling and the younger one calling him to show something. However, when the elder one ignores his little brother, he does this to take revenge.

We won’t spoil the fun by giving away everything, so take a look at the video:

The video was shared a few months ago. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has received close to 2.9 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has further received several comments from people who wrote how they found the video relatable.

“My sister sends me 100 reels a day and asks me questions from them. Mainey konsi reel bheji thi batah nai dekhi hoti hai toh zbrdasti dikhati hai,” wrote an Instagram user. “Showing this video to your mom as a proof,” shared another. “It’s always the younger ones,” commented a third. “Relate hone ki hadd hoti hai,” shared a fourth. “Literally me with my sister the whole day,” posted a fifth.

