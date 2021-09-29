Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BBC reporter’s name reporting on petrol issues sparks laughter, he reacts

The BBC reporter whose name sparked laughter is Phil McCann.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 12:53 PM IST
The image is taken from the coverage of the reporter.(Screengrab)

A BBC reporter named Phil McCann became the talk of the town and it has nothing to do with his profession. His name sparked jokes on social media during his reporting about a petrol station. The reporter also shared a tweet reacting to the posts that flooded social media and even made his name trend on Twitter.

Netizens shared how the reporter’s name Phil McCann sounds like ‘Fill my can’. Also, what added on to the hilarity is the place he was reporting from – a petrol pump. He was reporting on shortage of fuel deliveries in various parts of the country, reports the BBC.

This Twitter user shared a few more images of similar incidents:

Here are some of the jokes that people shared:

McCann also reacted to the post and wrote “There are worse reasons to trend on Twitter” along with an image.

What are your thoughts about this incident?

 

