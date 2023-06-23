‘Be ziddi’: Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal addresses Cambridge students

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal recently took to Twitter to share his experience of addressing students at Cambridge University and how they left him inspired. His post has left people amazed and also prompted a flurry of responses.

“As someone who never went to college, being invited to Cambridge University and speaking with the students was nothing short of a dream… I was surrounded by bright 20 year olds who firmly shook my hands and introduced themselves with a big smile… I remember when I was their age, I was a little awkward and shy… never felt presentable enough and spoke tooti footi english. Looking at their confidence made me very inspired,” he tweeted. In the next few lines, he spoke about his conversation with the students about his business ventures.

“The only message I passed to them was to never give up. You don’t need a degree, family background or good English to be successful. Sure these things help but what will truly make you different from others is your stubbornness towards your dreams…be ziddi, be fearless,” he added and concluded his post.

Take a look at the share by Anil Agarwal:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since being tweeted, it has received close to 1.9 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, the tweet has accumulated more than 2,500 likes. It has also gathered several comments.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to Anil Agarwal’s post on addressing students at Cambridge:

“Your journey is inspiring for me & the younger generation. Keep inspiring sir,” posted a Twitter user. “New generations must take inspiration from you,” joined another. “You inspire every day,” added a third. “Well said. Your life is itself a lesson for youths. Sincere appreciations and many many congratulations,” wrote a fourth.

