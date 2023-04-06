Harsh Goenka shares a ‘nostalgic journey’ of his hometown Kolkata. Watch

Kolkata is a vibrant and bustling city known for its food, culture, history, art and literature. Now, RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka has tweeted a video that captures the city and its rich culture, and it is taking people down memory lane. And if you have grown up in this culturally rich city, the video will surely make you nostalgic. The image, taken from the video, shows a man pulling the rickshaw. (Twitter/@hvgoenka)

“Kolkata is not just a place, it is indeed an emotion. It is chaotic, it is moody. It is a rich tapestry of culture, politics, and history. And it is nostalgia personified. Let me take you for a nostalgic journey to my home city!” wrote Harsh Goenka while sharing a video on Twitter. The video opens with a text insert, “Memories of growing up in Kolkata.”

The video, a montage of clips, shows the city’s beautiful landscapes, trams, taxis, and vintage cars. It also shows iconic places, among other things.

Watch the video shared by Harsh Goenka below:

The video was shared by Harsh Goenka a day ago on Twitter. It has since then received more than 57,000 views and over 830 likes. Many even flocked to the video’s comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Just got back from the city and now you’ve made me homesick. Beautiful montage, Sir!” posted a Twitter user. Another added, “Aahhh Kolkatta! My hometown too! You have brought back heartwarming, everlasting and unforgettable memories. Strolling down park street, ride on Red Road, Kathi rolls, Alo dum at Vivekananda park and all the beautiful clubs, esp Tolly & RCGC! Thank you for sharing.” “Beautiful song!!! I can relate to some of the nostalgic things/moments. Never had a chance to visit Kolkata. Adding to my wish list!!!” shared a third. A fourth wrote, “Kolkata is indeed an emotion and for loving the city one needs to spend some time there and imbibe the vibe of Kolkata..only one thing..Bengali babu with iconic black umbrella is missing and mithais and puchkas….”

