Beachgoer lures out huge worm from sand using fish

A video of a beachgoer luring out a giant worm from the sand has left people terrified. The video shows an Australonuphis, a type of beach worm that is often found on Australian beaches.

The image shows a person catching a worm at an Australian beach. (tightlinezfishing)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Australonuphis, commonly called Australian beach worms, can grow more than two meters in length. They are blind but have a very good sense of smell, and eat decaying meat, fish and seaweeds that have washed to shore,” reads the caption posted along with the video by X user Massimo.

The video opens to show a person using a piece of a fish as bait to lure out the worm. As the worm peeps from beneath the sand, the person grabs hold of the worm and pulls it out.

Take a look at this hair-raising video of the person catching the worm:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared on August 24. Since being posted, it has gone viral. Till now, the clip has accumulated close to 7.2 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also gathered tons of likes and comments.

What did X users say about this video of the beach worm?

“Ok that’s one place off the list,” joked an X user. “I already wanted to stay away from Australia and now I want to live on another planet with no Australia,” added another. “Leave it alone, it has a job to do,” added a third. “Oh, heebie-jeebies!” joined a fourth. “Thanks. Now I can never enjoy the beach again,” wrote a fifth.

About the worm:

Australonuphis parateres, giant beach worms, are long and thin, reports a blog published by the Australian Museum. They can also grow up to 300 cm long with short tentacles near their head. “They are found in sandy beaches at the low water mark. They are omnivores, scavenging seaweed and animal matter that washes around in the drift zone of beaches,” the blog further mentions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}