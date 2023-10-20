News / Trending / Bear barges into US home, steals frozen lasagna from fridge. Watch

ByArfa Javaid
Oct 20, 2023 08:17 AM IST

“You are not serious!” wrote a Facebook user after watching this video of a black bear stealing frozen lasagna from the fridge of a US home.

A video of a bear’s foray into a house in the United States has been making waves on social media. The bear’s likely motivation for its uninvited visit was hunger. Once inside, it eventually found its way to the kitchen and stole food from the refrigerator.

Black bear stealing food from fridge. (Facebook/Helena Houlis)
“So this happened,” wrote Facebook user Helena Houlis while sharing CCTV footage. In one of the footage, the bear can be seen standing on its hind legs and opening the freezer drawer. After securing its meal, it cleverly used the open freezer drawer to escape through the window. The black bear landed on the back porch and casually strolled away with its Italian feast.

“You can see him going from room to room, as comfortable as I am in my house. It’s very hard to believe. My mom made me some lasagna, I left it in the freezer and the bear just, you know, took it,” Houlis told CBS 58.

Watch these videos shared by Houlis below:

The post was shared a few days ago on Facebook. It has so far accumulated scores of likes and comments. Many even shared the post with others.

Here’s how people reacted to this post:

“You are not serious!” wrote a Facebook user.

Another added, “What does one even do about something like this? Call the police?”

“This is crazy,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Wow! Were you home? Was a door left open? How did he get in? I like to use my screen door but this terrifies me!”

“Do you know how it got in? I didn’t see it push a screen out of the kitchen window - did it pull it out and climb in that way, then case the joint before going back to the fridge?” asked a fifth.

A sixth joined, “This also happened at a restaurant in Sun Valley, Idaho. A bear came into the kitchen, got up on its hind legs, opened the freezer and took a huge carton of ice cream. At first the workers thought it was a person in a bear costume.”

