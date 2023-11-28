close_game
News / Trending / Bear breaks into car, steals peanut M&M’s. Watch

Bear breaks into car, steals peanut M&M’s. Watch

ByArfa Javaid
Nov 28, 2023 08:02 PM IST

The bear even pooped in the backseat of the car before being shooed away by an officer.

A bear with a sweet tooth broke into a car in Colorado to steal a packet of peanut M&M’s. The bear even pooped in the backseat of the car before being chased away by an officer. Now, several pictures and a video involving the furry culprit have been gaining much traction on X and eliciting numerous responses.

Bear left the car in this condition after stealing a packet of peanut M&M’s.(X/@CPW_NE)
Bear left the car in this condition after stealing a packet of peanut M&M’s.(X/@CPW_NE)

Colorado Parks and Wildlife of Northeast Region shared the pictures and the video on X and wrote, “Look at what a bear can do to a car when they’re hungry and smell food left inside.” The first picture shows the car’s interior destroyed by the bear, while the second shows the bear poop all over the backseat. A 25-second video shows an officer shooing away the bear.

Take a look at the post on X here:

The post was shared on November 21. It has since been viewed over 78,000 times, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this post:

An individual enquired, “When did this happen?” To this, the original poster replied, “This was last month (10/15) in Littleton. One of our wildlife officers responded to let the bear out of the car and haze it from the area.”

“This bear really loved soda(we call it pop in Canada) - which is fair warning that if you leave it in the car, you might only be safe if it’s on a diet,” posted another.

A third wrote, “But did it get the ice in the stanley?”

“Last year a bear broke into our VW camper van. He couldn’t get into our Yeti (left claw marks) but got the Coleman cooler, ate power bars and prunes. He took my husband’s Tilley hat. Somewhere in North Carolina Smokey the Bear is posing in a hat. And pooping,” shared a fourth.

A fifth expressed, “Reminds me of the lady yelling at the bear to stop eating her kayak.”

“Thanks for my laugh this morning,” joined a sixth.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

