trending

Bear chases mountain biker downhill, he narrowly escapes. Watch terrifying video

According to the caption shared with the video of the bear chasing the biker, the incident took place in Montana, USA.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 08:58 AM IST
The image shows the black bear in question.(Instagram/@montanaknifecompany)

A video, which is equal parts scary and gripping, is now going viral online. It showcases a bear chasing a cyclist downhill.

Shared on Instagram by Montana Knife Company, a sporting goods company, the video has now captured people’s attention.

Though the incident took place about a year ago, the video footage was recently released by the company, reports TMZ. A spokesperson of the company also told TMZ that the biker was able to out-pedal the animal and make it downhill safely.

“A quick reminder that Montana is not Disney Land... Black bear chasing a downhill mountain biker in Whitefish, MT [Montana],” they wrote while sharing the clip.

Take a look at the clip:

Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 71,000 views – and counting. It has also received tons of comments from people.

“Whoa! Bears can be so fast when they want something,” wrote an Instagram user. “That was probably that guy's fastest run ever!!” shared another. “Whaaa!!” commented a third.

What do you think of the video?

