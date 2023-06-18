Bear climbs inside truck, eats worker's lunch. Watch

In the recent past, there have been several incidents where bears have entered people's homes. These stories often leave people with a chill down their spine. Now, another such bear-related incident is going viral. It shows a bear entering a man's truck and eating their lunch!

Bear climbs into a truck.(Facebook/@American Plate Glass )

"American Plate Glass got a new employee this afternoon on our job site in Sunapee New Hampshire" wrote American Plate Glass on Facebook as they shared the video. The viral clip shows a bear sitting inside the truck, on the passenger's seat, and eating a worker's food.

Watch the video of the bear in the truck here:

This post was shared on June 15. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 21,000 times. The share also has over 300 likes and several comments.

Take a look at what are people saying about this video:

An individual wrote, "Looks like he’s on lunch break." A second added, "Best employee ever." A third posted, "Well, isn’t that cool?" A fourth expressed, "Wow that's crazy." What do you think about this video?

