Bear comes close to a man. Watch what happens next

What would you do if you ever saw a bear up close? Probably, run for your life, right? But, if you are David Oppenheimer, from Asheville, the case might be slightly different for you. Recently, Facebook user David Oppenheimer shared a video of him getting into close contact with a bear, and his reaction may stun you.

The image, taken from the video, shows the man's reaction when a bear approaches him. (Facebook/David Oppenheimer)

"Chillaxing at the end of the day didn't expect to make eye contact so close. Good thing we're already acquainted. #Bear," wrote David as he shared a video of him coming in close contact with a bear. The clip shows him sitting on a chair and scrolling through his phone. That's when a bear comes close to him. They both look startled by each other's presence. Soon the bear runs away.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on April 12. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 2000 times. The share also has several likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "OMG ! Scared each other!" Another shared, "Hard to tell who's more surprised." A third posted, "I love how equally spooked you both were! Way to handle it calmly like a pro! No coffee needed that morning haha." "WOW! Thank goodness you’re okay," expressed a fourth.

