Video of baby elephant enjoying its bath time is too cute to miss. Watch

Are you having a bad day? Are you looking for an animal video to cheer you up? If yes, then here’s a video that will surely do the trick. Shared on Twitter, the video features a baby elephant enjoying its bath time. The video is undeniably adorable and is bound to make you say “aww” repeatedly. The image, taken from the video, captures the baby elephant enjoying in the bathtub. (Twitter/@susantananda3)

“Watching this baby elephant enjoying its bath is so much fun,” wrote IFS officer Susanta Nanda while sharing the video on Twitter. The video opens to show a baby elephant getting inside a blue-coloured bathtub filled with water. As the video goes on, the elephant submerges itself into the water and enjoys its bath time.

The video was shared on April 12. It has since then accumulated over 69,500 views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“So cute,” wrote a Twitter user. Another added, “Soooo lovely to watch. Thank you for sharing, sir.” “Babies are naughty and joyful,” shared a third. A fourth posted, “It is always delightful to see an elephant, especially a baby elephant.”

