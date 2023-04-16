Toothpaste packet to dry leaf: Dog gifts random things to neighbour who gives it treats

Are you looking for a video that can uplift your mood almost instantly? Then this video of a dog is what the doctor ordered. The video shows a dog bringing random things to his neighbour who loves giving him different treats. Chances are, the video will leave you smiling from ear to ear. Dog gifts random things to neighbour in exchange for treats.(Instagram/@Indianpuppy)

“This precious, and smart, stray angel is Noona and everyday he brings his dear neighbour the most precious gifts in exchange for his favorite treats. Just look at that proud face and that tail wagging! Pure and sweet innocence, too precious!!” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The wholesome video opens to show a dog standing outside a house with an empty toothpaste packet in his mouth. Soon, he gives it to a person in exchange for a treat. The rest of the video shows the pooch bringing different things like dry leaf and stone as gifts while getting his treats.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared back in February. Since being posted, the video has accumulated more than 3.7 lakh likes. The share has also gathered tons of love-filled comments from people.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“If i was there, I would have adopted him. He's so cute,” posted an Instagram user. To which, an individual added, “Noona has a beautiful home and a family ( he is not homeless) ~ and is loved by everyone including me ‘the neighbour’.” A third posted, “I am crying. Idk why. Beautiful video. Thanks for sharing.” A fourth commented, “Protect her at any cost.” A fifth wrote, “You gibe treat I gibe gift.”