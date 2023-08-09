Bear crashes wedding, attacks the dessert bar

A Colorado couple had an unexpected guest at their wedding reception. Among the attendees at the celebration was a bear that entered the wedding venue and stole the spotlight from the newlyweds. (Also Read: After China zoo, UK shares video of 'human-like bear.' Watch)

Brandon Martinez and Cailyn McRossie-Martinez posted pictures from their wedding in Boulder County, USA, which took an unexpected turn as rain started to pour just before their ceremony, reported The Charlotte Observer.

However, the rain wasn't the only hiccup at their wedding as bigger surprise awaited them during the reception in the form of the bear. What's more, the uninvited guest raided the dessert bar and helped itself to some tasty treats.

A picture of the bear was shared on Facebook by Cailyn MacRossie-Martinez. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “Then a bear ate our dessert bar.”

Take a look at the picture of the bear here:

This post was shared on August 2. Since being posted, it has been liked several times. A few have also left comments on the post.

Here's what people are saying about this post:

An individual wrote, "If it had been me walking in there, you’d have to scrape me off the ceiling. I’m so glad I already had my piece of cheesecake." To this, Cailyn replied by saying, "No dessert for us! Haha!" Another added, "Oh my God!" What do you think of this incident? Have you ever seen a bear crash a wedding?

