Beautiful sun halo shows over a mountain in Sweden. Video will leave you stunned

We all can agree that nature is one of the most stunning things that can surprise us in various ways. The beauty of our surroundings is such that you can look at it all day long and still not get tired of it. Recently, social media is exploding with a stunning video of a solar halo passing over a snow-covered mountain in Sweden. User @TheFigen_ posted the video on Twitter a few days ago. The amazing footage was actually shot in 2017 at the Swedish ski resort of Vemdalen by a photographer.

The astounding video captured two dazzling light-filled circles hovering in the sky in front of skiers atop the mountain. Each circle had strong areas of light at the top, bottom, left, and right points. One of the circles was inside the other. As the Twitter user shared the short clip, they also wrote, "A very rare solar halo appears over a mountain in Sweden."

Take a look at the sun halo here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed 1.6 million views and 73,000 likes, and several comments. One person in the Twitter comments wrote, "Absolutely beautiful." Another person said, "Beautiful and Breathtaking." "Wow, that must have been awe-inspiring to be there."

