Beekeeper relocates bee colony with her bare hands. Video wows people

In today’s edition of incredible videos that are creating a buzz online, here is a video involving bees. Shared on Instagram, the video shows a beekeeper relocating a colony from a backyard.

The video is shared on Instagram page Texas Beeworks, managed by beekeeper Erika Thompson. “Saving a Swarm of Bees. A swarm of bees settled on this table in someone’s backyard and I was called to remove them!” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The clip opens to show where the colony of the bees is located. It then captures Thompson, delicately and carefully, relocating the insects using her bare hands. The video ends with her successfully moving the colony into a bee box.

Take a look at the amazing video that may leave you intrigued:

The video has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has gathered more than 5.5 lakh views and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“The way you say "Saving The Bees" at the end of the video shows the emotional connection. I feel it. I hope the vibe will follow me tomorrow. You're the best!” wrote an Instagram user. “You make this look so easy. I’m sure it’s not,” shared another. “I love when there's another great day of saving the bees,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON