Beer bottle hidden behind a wall has a secret message from 1955. See pic

You might have heard countless stories of people storing messages in a bottle and keeping them hidden for years. However, this time, a cheeky message written on top of a bottle has gone viral on social media.

Beer bottle with a message from 1955. (Reddit/@Env-scientist)

“Found a message on a beer bottle behind a wall of a home being demolished,” wrote Reddit user ‘Env-scientist’ as they shared the post on the story-sharing platform.

There’s also a picture of the bottle. On top of it, the message reads, “This bottle was put in here by the plumber on 3/25/55”

Take a look at the post shared on Reddit here:

This post was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has received close to 6,000 upvotes. The share also has numerous comments. Many took to the comments section of the post to share the messages that they found hidden in a bottle."

Here’s what people are saying about this message on a bottle:

An individual wrote, “I found one in my home when remodeling. It was in the bathroom. There was a note from 1912 when the house was built, one from 1945 when it was remodeled (talked a lot about the war and how their son died), one from 1976, and then the one from 2014 that I left. All the same jar."

A second commented, "Old house built in the 40/50's we were living in some years ago I found an envelope stuffed above the door frame leading to the basement (the stairs leading upstairs were directly overhead of the ones going to the basement) this created a small opening I randomly reached up to finding it. Had about $10,000 in 100s that were all 40 years old or so. Few inches of dust covering it. Not something someone would normally forget about, I can only imagine whoever had hidden it there had died never informing family or whatnot."

"This made me smile a lot," shared another.

