Bengaluru 2.5 BHK gets 1.2 lakh rent tag, internet jokes ‘Itna kam kyu?’

Bengaluru's sky-high real estate prices have once again become the butt of all jokes online. A recent social media post advertising a 2.5 BHK flat in Indiranagar area left netizens stunned - not by the amenities, but by the jaw-dropping monthly rent of ₹1.2 lakh. Listing details such as a prime location, full furnishings, and parking availability made the post go viral quickly. Instead of finding tenants, it triggered a wave of sarcasm, with amused users mockingly asking why the rent was kept so "low."

The X post on a Bengaluru flat has prompted a discussion on social media. (Representative image). (Pexels)

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“Fully furnished ventilated 2.5 BHK with balcony for rent in Indiranagar, BLR, Bangalore, near to 10th A main road. Rent - 1,20,000. 1st of 6th floor. Parking available, Available for both families and bachelors,” an X user wrote. The individual later clarified that it is not their house.

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What did social media say?

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{{^usCountry}} The post prompted social media users to share a range of remarks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post prompted social media users to share a range of remarks. {{/usCountry}}

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“Bhai 3-4 lakh kamse kam rakh yaar… itna kam kyu rkh rha? [Brother, take at least ₹3-4 lakh rent. Why have you kept the rent so cheap],” an individual joked. Another asked, “Serious query - what makes this flat worth this much rent? At least from the pics, the interior looks very basic.” The OP responded, “I agree pictures don't do justice to this property. but after a visit it will be worth it. The indoor and outdoor garden is beautiful and spacious. The pictures are clicked by an old guy so if you want to really see the property, let me know. Happy to align a visit.”

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A third commented, “Peak rent Bengaluru”. A fourth wrote, “Lol this is reaching Mumbai level of rental madness. 1.2 lakh for this mid flat is insane.”

Also Read: ₹1.1 lakh rent for Bengaluru 3BHK leaves internet divided">'That's someone's monthly salary': ₹1.1 lakh rent for Bengaluru 3BHK leaves internet divided

Woman calls out landlords:

In a separate incident, a woman called out Bengaluru landlords over the rising rent in the city. “Owners in Bangalore really need to understand that everybody... whoever comes here to Bangalore... not everyone works in IT, and not everyone is earning lakhs of rupees. No, this... this is the reality, that whoever comes here, everyone's work is different, everyone's payment is different. So, the rent that you are fixing, keep this in mind and consider that not everyone is earning lakhs,” she wrote on Instagram.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)